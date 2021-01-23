Metro Midnight fire guts 18 houses in Benue community – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Midnight fire guts 18 houses in Benue community - New Telegraph

Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and property worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed down over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. The conflagration which started when some...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Midnight fire guts Ajao market in Lagos - PM News
Replies
0
Views
452
ese
E
K
Metro Fire guts Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters – Premium Times News
Replies
0
Views
277
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Fire guts foam factory in Lagos – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
373
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Fire guts Ajimobi wife’s Grandex Supermarket [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
542
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Fire guts Access Bank in Lagos - Punch Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
521
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top