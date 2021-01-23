Chinedu Iroka
Midnight fire guts 18 houses in Benue community - New Telegraph
Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and property worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed down over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. The conflagration which started when some...
