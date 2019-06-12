World Migrant arrives in UK on Friday, jailed for theft on Monday – Laila’s Blog

#1
A Romanian migrant who arrived in the UK on Friday was jailed on Monday, after spending just three days in the country.

Reports have it that the man identified as Leonard-Valter Tudor, 20, went shoplifting in a branch of TK Maxx in Nottingham, just a …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2RdV1fl

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top