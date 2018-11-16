US Vice President Mike Pence has issued his strongest condemnation yet of Myanmars treatment of Rohingya Muslims warning leader Aung San Suu Kyi that persecution by her country’s army was without excuse.
He met with the Myanmar leader on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific summit …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2QRrO9f
Get more World News
He met with the Myanmar leader on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific summit …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2QRrO9f
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]