Sports Mikel Loses First Match in Tianjin Teda

kemi, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:17 AM

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    John Obi Mikel made his debut for Tianjin TEDA on Wednesday, in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach U23 at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium.

    Zhou Tong got TEDA’s lone strike as Mikel was replaced in the second half alongside debutant, Wang Dong and Zhou Liao and Goodley.

    The Nigeria international left Chelsea on a free transfer, having been allowed to depart the Stamford Bridge after failing to make an impression on the first team under Antonio Conte.

    TEDA continue their winter training in Tianjin as they step up preparation for the new season having placed 11th in the Chinese Super League with 36 points from 30 games.
     
  2. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    He is still missing London babes i suppose.
     
