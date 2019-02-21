Sports Mikel makes Championship Team of the Week – Newtelegraph

Middlesbrough midfielder Mikel Obi has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.

The Nigeria international who made his fourth appearance for Tony Pulis’ men since joining the side in January delivered an outstanding display to help them clinch a 1-0 victory over Blackburn …



