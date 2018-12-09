  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldives – pulse.ng

#1
Mikel Obi and his family are in the Maldives on vacation after their brief visit to Nigeria.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is in the Maldives on holidays with his partner Olga Diyachenko and their two twin daughters Ava and Mia. Mikel …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2rqQeLD

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top