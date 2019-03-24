Featured Thread #1
Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has sent a strong message to President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government regarding the security situation in the country. He spoke in reaction to the kidnap and release of the mother of fellow Super Eagles star, Samuel Kalu. “I called Samuel
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UTOA1Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UTOA1Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]