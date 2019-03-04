Sports Mikel Obi still missing as coach Rohr leaves out Kelechi Iheanacho from Super Eagles squad for Seychelles and Egypt games – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Leicester City forward Iheanacho is not in the squad as the 22-year-old continues to struggle for form.

Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi is still missing while coach Gernot Rohr has left out Kelechi Iheanacho in his squad for Nigeria’s games against Seychelles and Egypt. The …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C52Bm7

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top