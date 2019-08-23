Miley Cyrus has taken to Twitter to deny cheating on her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth amid suggestions she is the reason their 8-month-old marriage ended.
In a series of tweets shared today, August 22, the 26-year-old singer cleared the air about her split from Liam, who she dated on and …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30xCY7W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a series of tweets shared today, August 22, the 26-year-old singer cleared the air about her split from Liam, who she dated on and …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30xCY7W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]