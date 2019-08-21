JustForex Trading - Start Now

A civil society organisation, Rule of Law Advocacy and Accountability Centre (RULAAC), yesterday called on the Federal Government to ensure the prosecution of military officers involved in the killing of three police officers in Taraba State and another military officer who raped a female student in Ondo State. …

