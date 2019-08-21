A civil society organisation, Rule of Law Advocacy and Accountability Centre (RULAAC), yesterday called on the Federal Government to ensure the prosecution of military officers involved in the killing of three police officers in Taraba State and another military officer who raped a female student in Ondo State. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NmCtK8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NmCtK8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]