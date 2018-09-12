Fresh report has it the military has allegedly invaded Nnamdi Kanu's community in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia state. The invasion which is said to be the third time, happened this morning ahead of the September 14 sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).A combined team of Navy, Army, Police, Immigration and Civil Defence Corps invaded the community in a show of force in Afaraukwu with military hardware which lasted for hours, as the scared villagers are wondering why security agents are parading intimidatingly at Kanu’s village.