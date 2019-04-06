Politics Military presence added credibility to the 2019 elections –Odeyemi – Newtelegraph

#1
Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria.

In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, the member of Global Agenda Against Terrorism, spoke on the conduct of the military during the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Vsjj6u

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top