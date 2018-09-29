Olusegun Mimiko, former Ondo state governor, has dumped Labour Party (LP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Mimiko told his supporters in Ondo town that he is leaving the party as a result of the division among its leadership. The former governor said he is bothered by the “subtle …
