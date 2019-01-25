Metro Minimum wage bill passes second reading at senate – TheCable

A bill seeking to increase the country’s minimum wage from N18,000 to N27,000 passed first and second reading at the senate on Thursday.

This was sequel to a letter which President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the lawmakers for their consideration. The letter was read by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate …



