Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Minimum Wage: FG, labour reach agreement – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
After days of intense negotiations, the federal government of Nigeria and the country’s labour unions have reached a deal on the implementation modality of the new minimum wage.

Disagreement over how the new minimum wage law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in April would be implemented had …

minimum wage.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31sMLvs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top