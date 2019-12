Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday said the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 is not enough to take workers home. Obaseki disclosed this while delivering his address at the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja.....Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LlBckz Get More Nigeria Metro News