Politics Minimum wage: Strike commences on Thursday, TUC insists – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Trade Union Congress on Tuesday insisted organised labour would commence strike from early hours of Thursday, September 27, following the Federal Government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of the union, Mr Musa-Lawal Ozigi, in Abuja stated …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2NzScqt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top