Workers under the employment of Zamfara government on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike for the failure of the government to pay several allowances and minimum wage to primary school teachers in the state among others. The workers had earlier given the government a 21-day ultimatum to meet certain demands or face industrial action. The Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Bashir Mafara, announced the decision after a joint meeting of the affiliated unions in Gusau. He said, Zamfara workers were faced with a number of problems which include failure to pay the salaries of 1,400 recruited by the government more than two years ago, non payment of backlog of pension and gratuities, non payment of minimum wage to primary school teachers and local government employees as well as non payment of annual salary increment. He said the two labour unions, Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, had decided to declare an indefinite industrial action throughout the state from Sept. 12. Mafara urged all workers to stay at home and pray.