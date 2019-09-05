JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Minister Condemns SA Xenophobic Attacks – Modern Ghana News

#1
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Government said the attacks on African nationals and the looting of foreign and local shops was unfortunate.

The Ghanaian Government has therefore urged authorities in South Africa to take all necessary action that will guarantee harmonious co-existence between South …

minister.JPG

Read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2zLu7n8

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top