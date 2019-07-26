Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, on Wednesday frowned at the nomination of former Senate Minority Leader, Godwill Akpabio as Minister.
Sagay wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Akpabio, despite his ongoing investigation for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. …
