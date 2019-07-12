JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Ministerial List: I Am Under Tremendous Pressure – Buhari – Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to calls for him to form his cabinet.

Addressing the leadership of the National Assembly during a dinner on Thursday night in Abuja, the President said he is under pressure to unveil his ministerial nominees. ....

buha.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32pjOlW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top