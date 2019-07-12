JustForex Trading - Start Now

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday disclosed that he didn’t know majority of the Ministers who worked with him in his last tenure.

Buhari, who made this known during the meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly at Aso Rock, said his party imposed them on him. …

