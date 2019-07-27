Festus Keyamo (SAN), one of President Buhari’s ministerial nominee has said he will unbundle the Supreme Court if made the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. Keyamo disclosed this on Friday while taking questions from members of the Senate at the ongoing ministerial screening exercise …
