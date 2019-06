The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn from a case of financial misappropriation preferred against Senator Danjuma Goje in what SaharaReporters can confirm to be a deal between President Muhammadu Buhari and Goje.Goje is accused of stealing N5 billion between September and November 2010, after …Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2wIWAZs Get More Nigeria Political News