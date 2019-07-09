A cross section of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives yesterday threw their weight behind the leadership of the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and his team.
Addressing the media, the lawmakers, led by Hon. Leggo Idagbo (PDP, Cross River), reiterated their …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JqmDKA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Addressing the media, the lawmakers, led by Hon. Leggo Idagbo (PDP, Cross River), reiterated their …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JqmDKA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]