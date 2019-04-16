Miss Bolivia Universe stripped of her title for a ‘breach of contract’ after she revealed she had fallen pregnant.
The beauty queen, Joyce Prado, 22, who won Miss Bolivia Universe last year, was dethroned after it emerged she was two months pregnant. Miss Bolivia Universe …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UCSksF
Get more World News
The beauty queen, Joyce Prado, 22, who won Miss Bolivia Universe last year, was dethroned after it emerged she was two months pregnant. Miss Bolivia Universe …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UCSksF
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]