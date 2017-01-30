Submit Post Advertise

Miss France is New Miss Universe [SEE PHOTOS]

    Iris Mittenaere of France has been crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city south of Manila.

    Mittenaere a 24-year-old woman from Paris won the Miss Universe crown on Monday, in a three-hour show in the Philippine capital that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 hopefuls from all over the world.

    Iris Mittenaere, who is pursuing a degree in dental surgery, won the 65th edition of the annual competition hosted for the third time by the Philippines.

    "I was very surprised I won, I feel blessed," said Mittenaere, who had been described on the Miss Universe website as hoping "to advocate for dental and oral hygiene" if she won.


    See photos below:

