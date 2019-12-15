Tony-Ann Singh of Jamaica has been crowned the winner of the 2019 Miss World beauty pageant held at the ExCeL London on December 14.
She was crowned by her predecessor – Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce from Mexico – in an epic moment on stage. . Ophely Mezino of France and …
via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2YOtR2o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She was crowned by her predecessor – Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce from Mexico – in an epic moment on stage. . Ophely Mezino of France and …
via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2YOtR2o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]