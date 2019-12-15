Entertainment Miss Jamaica emerges Miss World 2019 – Instablog9ja

Tony-Ann Singh of Jamaica has been crowned the winner of the 2019 Miss World beauty pageant held at the ExCeL London on December 14.

She was crowned by her predecessor – Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce from Mexico – in an epic moment on stage. . Ophely Mezino of France and …

