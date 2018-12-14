Entertainment Miss Spain is first Transgender Miss Universe Contestant – BellaNaija

Angela Ponce, who was crowned Miss Spain earlier in the year, has become the first transgender Miss Universe contestant in the pageant’s 66-year history.

The contest is a dream come true for Ponce, who discussed the discrimination LGBT people face. She told ABS-CBN: Trans women have been persecuted and erased for …



