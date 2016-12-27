Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Miss Taraba Gets Car Gift

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Jules, Dec 27, 2016 at 4:27 PM. Views count: 7

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Beauty Tukura, the current Miss Taraba received a car gift from The World of Colours, an entertainment firm, today.

    Beauty-Tukura-Miss-Taraba.jpg

    PM NEWS reports that Andrew Egboja, the Managing Director of the firm, presented the vehicle, a Ford Focus to the beauty queen at a brief ceremony in Jalingo.

    Tukura thanked the organisation for assisting her with a vehicle to ease her movement. She said the gesture would go a long way in encouraging her to do more in mobilising the youths to shun social vices and embrace creative ventures to guarantee their future.
     
    Jules, Dec 27, 2016 at 4:27 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments