Entertainment Miss Universe 2019: Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa wins while Miss Nigeria bows out at top 20 – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. The grand finale of the Miss Universe 2019 contest held on Sunday, December 8, and Miss South Africa went home with the desired crown.

About 90 women from across the far corners of the known universe assembled on …


via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RAPMZd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top