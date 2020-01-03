Metro Missing child: Court returns Ondo pastor to prison – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, was not granted bail, on Thursday by the State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital.

Hundreds of followers and worshippers of the church, who stormed the court premises to witness the court proceedings, …

pastor.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3710M6l

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top