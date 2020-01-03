The founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, was not granted bail, on Thursday by the State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital.
Hundreds of followers and worshippers of the church, who stormed the court premises to witness the court proceedings, …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3710M6l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Hundreds of followers and worshippers of the church, who stormed the court premises to witness the court proceedings, …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3710M6l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]