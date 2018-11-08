Entertainment Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper to be Nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame – Olisa.tv

#1
Congratulations to Missy Elliott! Pitchfork is reporting that rap icon has been announced as one of the nominees for this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, making her the first female rapper to make the prestigious list.

Other stars who were nominated alongside Missy include Mariah Carey, John Prine, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2yXf8Xs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
DangoteGroup

DangoteGroup

Member
#2
#2
3X Dangote cement promo is here again,Buy one bag for #1300 and Rice for #10,000 Call:Shehu Abubakar 08133549055 .Be part of the Dangote 3X cement promo.Minimum purchase is 100 bags so hurry now and order from the Obajana factory. Contact the sales rep via 08133549055 for help on how you can place your orders.Transportation and offloading is #300..Note delivery takes two days and it's nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X. PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY. .
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top