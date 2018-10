The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has shown the world his new queen. The monarch took to his Instagram today to announce that his heartthrob, Moronke Naomi, who he describes as the one who has the “fear of God” in her.....Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2QY8M0n Get More Nigeria Metro News