The move by the Federal Government to establish a radio station to reach Fulani herdsmen has elicited some strong reactions.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said on Wednesday that the Federal Government had acquired an Amplitude Modulation broadcast radio licence, frequency 720KHz, for herdsmen as part of efforts …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/30HAowp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said on Wednesday that the Federal Government had acquired an Amplitude Modulation broadcast radio licence, frequency 720KHz, for herdsmen as part of efforts …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/30HAowp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 43.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[83]