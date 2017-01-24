The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that Christians were not the only casualties in the Southern Kaduna attacks as its members lost no fewer than 6,000 cows. Speaking at a news conference organised on behalf of the Kaduna State and Zone 3 chapters of MACBAN, the state secretary of the association, Musa Mohammed Gambo, said, “How can we be involved in the killing of our brothers, whom our great grandparents have lived with and with whom we are living with our children and wives? “Unfortunately, we have been accused of being the perpetrators of the crisis, and even some are saying that Miyetti Allah will carry out reprisals. At no time did we issue any such irresponsible article to any media. “As a peace-loving association, which has contributed immensely to the peace and reconciliation efforts not only in southern Kaduna but also in the entire country, we will never descend so low as to advocate crisis,” Gambo said.