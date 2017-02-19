Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Ponzi scheme has released a new statement on its operations. “Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal. “And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help. For these requests, orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation, it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits! “Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro-2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community,” MMM said in the statement.