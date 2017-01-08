MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as a means of payment ahead of its January 14 2016 relaunch of the Ponzi scheme system. The world's most high-profile digital currency, Bitcoin, hit a three-year high this week, rising above US$1,000 on Monday in a strong surge that saw it stand out as the best-performing currency of 2016. In statement issued to its participants on Sunday, the scheme administrator said the introduction of Bitcoin is to make subscribers' participation comfortable. “Due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the System”. “So far we have only had Mavro-Naira in the System. Even though you provided help via Bitcoin, your Bitcoins, anyway, were recalculated into the Nigerian Naira at the exchange rate at the moment of providing help, and you were credited with Mavro-Naira in your PO. It was the naira amount that grew. In other words you received 30% a month specifically in the naira (not in Bitcoins, although you originally provided help using Bitcoins). “Now, you have a chance to have 30% growth of the Bitcoin amount, not the naira amount. So, acquire MAVRO-BTC which will be credited in your PO and will grow at a 30% monthly growth rate. In a month not only 30% will be added to your initial amount, but it can increase itself due to Bitcoin price growth. “And what if Bitcoin price is going to fall? In case Bitcoin price might go down, you will be able to return to naira at any time -- instantly convert your MAVRO-BTC into Mavro-Naira (and vice versa, if Bitcoin price might increase again). This option is available in PO. You can convert both confirmed and unconfirmed Mavro. “We hope that with implementing MAVRO-BTC, your participation in MMM will become more comfortable”, the statement reads.