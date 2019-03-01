Entertainment Mo Abudu set to receive 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in France – BellaNaija

Renowned filmmaker, Mo Abudu‘s new accolade is coming from France and it is so applaudable. The filmmaker will receive the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes at MIPTV.

Abudu shared the exciting news via her Instagram account recently. She is one of the 4 recipients of the award, which she will receive …


