A Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has said that incessant loud moaning during sex is a crime and must carry a penalty. According to myjoyonline, Ampaw says moaning infringes on the rights of others and must be stopped. He said, “Why is it that you are having sex, I cannot sleep? In a compound house, they are having sex with you and everybody cannot sleep, you are infringing upon their rights to privacy and you are committing a crime because you are committing what we call a sexual nuisance. “Everything that makes noise, everything that makes you uncomfortable is a nuisance. The lawyer explained, “There are some girls when they are having sex and you are passing on the streets, you will hear them moaning and screaming. “The worst ones are the men. If you are a man and you are having sex and you are talking and moaning, can’t you control yourself? You should have self-control,” he said. “When animals are having sex do you hear them moaning like that?” Ampaw also gave an instance of when he had to lodge in a hotel and could not sleep because of the noise coming from a couple that also lodged in the same hotel. He narrated, “After I had finished with a hard day’s work at 7 o’clock I checked into my room and this guy and this girl came to town to rest, I was lying down before I could realize, [their] bed [was making noise] and then I woke up, I could not sleep and the girl was giving commentary.” “If you are enjoying, enjoy but don’t come and infringe on [my rights]…We must put a stop to it,” He concluded.