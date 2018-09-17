Entertainment Model In Labour While Walking Show, Gives Birth After – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Slick Woods, one of the many diverse women seen modelling Ri Ri’s fashion line at New York Fashion Week last week, has confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy just hours after the show.

The 22-year-old model from Minnesota posted a picture online displaying her baby bump on …



via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NVmuTK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top