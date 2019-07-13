In the course of the rape allegations against the founder and senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, many, including the victims, have continued to raise vital questions about the knowledge and involvement of his wife, Modele, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu Since the rape scandal rocking the …
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/30pZgYG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/30pZgYG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]