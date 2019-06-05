Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned a firebrand Hindu election candidate from his ruling party who called the assassin of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi a “patriot”.
The conservative prime minister was forced to act as a backlash grew over comments by …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WiWxxA
Get more World News
The conservative prime minister was forced to act as a backlash grew over comments by …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WiWxxA
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]