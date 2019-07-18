Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, has won the Global Goalkeeper Award for realising the century-old dream of Mahatma Gandhi, regarded as the father of the nation.
Modi, in less than five years, led a mission — known as Swachh Bharat Mission — which ensured that 600 million people stopped open defecation in one of the world’s most populous country.
During his lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi, led the successful campaign for India’s independence from British Rule, but believed “sanitation is more important than political independence”.
