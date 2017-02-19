Ali Modu Sheriff on Friday at the Court of Appeal was declared the valid National Chairman of the PDP. His rival faction, the Ahmed Makarfi group, didn't take this too well and will hold an emergency meeting to address the issue tomorrow. Here are 5 options open to them: *File an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s ruling which declared Sheriff as the valid National Chairman of PDP * Allow the status quo to remain with Sheriff in charge of the party till August * Negotiate with Sheriff’s faction to find amicable political solutions to the crisis * Leave PDP en masse for Sheriff. * Leave Sheriff to tow the path of honour and bow out as he promised in the past.