Moghalu says he's the best presidential candidate out there, offers Nigerians free copies of his book containing vision and policies.
YPP presidential candidate, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, took a break from campaigning to dish out free online copies of his book titled ‘BIG’, …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QXGfsn
Get More Nigeria Political News
YPP presidential candidate, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, took a break from campaigning to dish out free online copies of his book titled ‘BIG’, …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QXGfsn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]