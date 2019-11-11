Entertainment Moment Drake was booed on stage as he showed up as a surprise headliner while crowd were expecting to see ‘Frank Ocean’ (Video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Drake suffered an embarrassing moment on stage at Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival which took place at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (Nov.9). The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance on stage, but fans who were reportedly expecting to see Frank Ocean made their feelings…

Drake.png

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34RpZ2t

