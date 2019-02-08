A video has emerged showing the moment relatives of a rape victim confronted the rapists at a hotel owned by the father of one of the rapists.25-year-old Don-Chima George (whose father owns the hotel where the rape allegedly took place) and Razaq Oke aka Ricco, 28, are accused of drugging a 23-year-old woman at a club and carrying her slightly unconscious to De Lankaster Hotel in Lekki Phase one where they both had sex with her without her consent and filmed the act.