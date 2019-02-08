Metro Moment men who drugged, raped, and filmed woman, 23, in Lekki hotel were confronted by the victim's brother (video) - Instablog9ja

#1
A video has emerged showing the moment relatives of a rape victim confronted the rapists at a hotel owned by the father of one of the rapists.

25-year-old Don-Chima George (whose father owns the hotel where the rape allegedly took place) and Razaq Oke aka Ricco, 28, are accused of drugging a 23-year-old woman at a club and carrying her slightly unconscious to De Lankaster Hotel in Lekki Phase one where they both had sex with her without her consent and filmed the act.



read more
 

Attachments

[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top