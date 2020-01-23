A video which captured moment Nollywood actress, Dorcas Fapson assaulted socialite, Sophia Egbueje has surfaced hours after she denied the incident occurred.
Recall LIB reported yesterday that the socialite’s sister, Diane Egbueje called out the actress for assaulting her sister for allegedly refusing to borrow her items for Instagram stunts....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uj1vCB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Recall LIB reported yesterday that the socialite’s sister, Diane Egbueje called out the actress for assaulting her sister for allegedly refusing to borrow her items for Instagram stunts....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2uj1vCB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 30.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[82]