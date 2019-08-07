JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Moments From Burna Boy's "African Giant" Album Release Party in London

#1
Burna Boy’s African Giant album release party was electrifying as family, friends, and fans gathered in London to celebrate the successful release of the African Giant Album.

In attendance was Idris Elba, Steff London, Dbanj, Jhus, Skepta, Reggi Yates, Jae 5, P2j, Manny Norte Etc....

burna.JPG

